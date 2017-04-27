Fastenal Company (FAST) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Fastenal Company had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Fastenal Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) opened at 45.81 on Thursday. Fastenal Company has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Fastenal Company’s payout ratio is currently 73.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Fastenal Company from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Fastenal Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal Company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal Company from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

In other Fastenal Company news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $501,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,454 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal Company during the third quarter worth $7,765,000. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal Company by 73.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal Company during the third quarter worth $3,172,000. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 348,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is engaged in fastener distribution, and non-fastener maintenance and supply business. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed these supplies through a network of approximately 2,500 stores. Its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets.

