Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wunderlich downgraded Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) opened at 11.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $189.81 million, a PE ratio of 124.27 and a beta of 0.19. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The company earned $13.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 1.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post $0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -299.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in Farmland Partners by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Farmland Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 13,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc is an internally managed real estate company. The Company owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The Company is the sole member of the general partner of Farmland Partners Operating Partnership, LP (the Operating Partnership).

