Farmers Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 919,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,737,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Corning by 10.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 627,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,830,000 after buying an additional 58,675 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Corning by 12.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Corning by 1,530.8% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 202,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 189,825 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) opened at 28.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.36. Corning also saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 14,627 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 566% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,195 call options.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post $1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (up previously from $14.50) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.17 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.51.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 36,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $962,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,209.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $27,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 529,464 shares of company stock worth $14,459,641. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

