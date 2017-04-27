Eaton Co., PLC (ETN) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co., PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton Co., PLC were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co., PLC during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co., PLC during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co., PLC by 314.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co., PLC during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co., PLC during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton Co., PLC (NYSE:ETN) opened at 76.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.32. Eaton Co., PLC has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $77.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21.

Eaton Co., PLC (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm earned $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton Co., PLC had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co., PLC will post $4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Eaton Co., PLC’s payout ratio is 54.03%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Avondale Partners initiated coverage on shares of Eaton Co., PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Eaton Co., PLC in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton Co., PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Co., PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Eaton Co., PLC in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Moran sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $250,291.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,482.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $360,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Co., PLC Company Profile

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety.

