Farmers Trust Co. Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.2% in the first quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 445,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,342,000 after buying an additional 23,476 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 183,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 30.4% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) opened at 57.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $61.04. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.14 and a 52-week high of $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business earned $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,723.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

