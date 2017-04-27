Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (FMSA)

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE:FMSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 85.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays PLC set a $9.00 price target on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a report on Saturday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fairmount Santrol Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings (NYSE:FMSA) traded up 2.67% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. 7,257,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $1.20 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. Fairmount Santrol Holdings has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $13.12.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings (NYSE:FMSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fairmount Santrol Holdings will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 54.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 592,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $848,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 454.4% in the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 823,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 674,613 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Company Profile

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc is a provider of sand-based proppant solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Proppant Solutions, and Industrial & Recreational (I&R) Products. Its Proppant Solutions segment provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations throughout the United States and Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, northern Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

