Fairmount Santrol Holdings (FMSA) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Fairmount Santrol Holdings (NYSE:FMSA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fairmount Santrol Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have commented on FMSA. Barclays PLC set a $9.00 target price on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a report on Saturday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings (NYSE:FMSA) opened at 5.38 on Thursday. Fairmount Santrol Holdings has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The company’s market capitalization is $1.20 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings (NYSE:FMSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $140.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fairmount Santrol Holdings will post $0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Company Profile

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc is a provider of sand-based proppant solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Proppant Solutions, and Industrial & Recreational (I&R) Products. Its Proppant Solutions segment provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations throughout the United States and Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, northern Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

