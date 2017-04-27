Fairchild Semiconductor Intl (FCS) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.31

News coverage about Fairchild Semiconductor Intl (NASDAQ:FCS) has trended positive on Thursday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fairchild Semiconductor Intl earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

About Fairchild Semiconductor Intl

Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc is focused on developing, manufacturing and selling power management solutions. The Company is engaged in power analog and discrete design, as well as packaging. It also makes non-power semiconductor and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based solutions.

