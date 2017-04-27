Facebook’s (FB) Positive Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated their positive rating on shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FB. Vetr upgraded Facebook from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $129.91 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.95.

Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) traded up 0.32% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,684,800 shares. Facebook has a 12-month low of $108.23 and a 12-month high of $147.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.91. The stock has a market cap of $424.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company earned $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post $5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total transaction of $2,119,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,395,245.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $99,277.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,709 shares in the company, valued at $9,889,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,044,125 shares of company stock worth $842,788,411 over the last ninety days. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 38.5% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,487 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1,096.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,222,000 after buying an additional 287,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

