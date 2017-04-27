Facebook Inc (FB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a positive rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) traded up 0.33% on Friday, reaching $147.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,686,665 shares. Facebook has a 12 month low of $108.23 and a 12 month high of $147.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.11 and a 200-day moving average of $129.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Facebook had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm earned $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post $5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $97,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,830,798.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jan Koum sold 2,123,302 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $297,304,746.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,044,125 shares of company stock valued at $842,788,411 over the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 38.5% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Facebook by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,487 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1,096.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,222,000 after buying an additional 287,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

