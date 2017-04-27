F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FFIV. Citigroup Inc upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered F5 Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Wunderlich reiterated a hold rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a sell rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.19.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) opened at 137.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.49 and its 200 day moving average is $139.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.33. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $99.29 and a 1-year high of $149.50.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $518.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post $8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Reinland sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.16, for a total transaction of $844,500.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.36, for a total value of $318,458.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,455.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,302 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $131,723,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 63.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,277,648 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $159,248,000 after buying an additional 497,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in F5 Networks by 36.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,745,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $248,809,000 after buying an additional 469,449 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $59,575,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 364.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 451,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,282,000 after buying an additional 354,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

