Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NYSE:XOG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $25.00 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. KLR Group began coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. GLG Partners LP purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $1,241,000.

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NYSE:XOG) opened at 16.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, formerly Extraction Oil & Gas, LLC, is an energy company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin (the DJ Basin) of Colorado.

