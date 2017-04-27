Insider Buying: Extendicare Inc (EXE) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 5,000 shares of Extendicare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.24 per share, with a total value of C$51,200.00.
Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) opened at 9.97 on Thursday. Extendicare Inc has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. The company has a market cap of $884.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Extendicare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
