Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Given Market Perform Rating at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued their market perform rating on shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a report published on Friday.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cann started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Cowen and Company restated an outperform rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Exelixis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.37.

Shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) traded up 0.36% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 899,314 shares. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.42 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm earned $77.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.88 million. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 680.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post $0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Given Market Perform Rating at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/exelixis-inc-exel-given-market-perform-rating-at-oppenheimer-holdings-inc.html.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 23,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $488,584.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,071 shares of company stock worth $8,784,085 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.2% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 16,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.