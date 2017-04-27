Everbridge Inc (EVBG) SVP Imad Mouline Sells 35,000 Shares

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Imad Mouline sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,397.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) traded up 0.47% on Thursday, reaching $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,278 shares. The company’s market cap is $636.75 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. Everbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Everbridge from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc is a global enterprise software company that provides applications, which automate the delivery of information to help keep people safe and businesses running. During critical business events or man-made or natural disasters, over 3,000 global customers rely on the Everbridge platform to construct and deliver contextual notifications to millions of people at one time.

