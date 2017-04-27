Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc (EOG) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc (LON:EOG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by FinnCap in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 36 ($0.46) target price on the stock. FinnCap’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 433.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) traded up 8.00% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,295 shares. Europa Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 3.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 7.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.07. The firm’s market cap is GBX 16.53 million.
In other Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc news, insider Christian W. Ahlefeldt-Laurvig sold 250,000 shares of Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total value of £12,500 ($15,980.57). Also, insider Christian W. Ahlefeldt-Laurvig sold 750,000 shares of Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £37,500 ($47,941.70).
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc Company Profile
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc is a United Kingdom-based exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company operates through three segments: UK, Ireland and France. The Company’s assets and activities are located in the United Kingdom, Ireland and France.
