Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc (LON:EOG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by FinnCap in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 36 ($0.46) target price on the stock. FinnCap’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 433.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) traded up 8.00% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,295 shares. Europa Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 3.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 7.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.07. The firm’s market cap is GBX 16.53 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc (EOG) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/europa-oil-gas-holdings-plc-eog-earns-corporate-rating-from-finncap-updated.html.

In other Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc news, insider Christian W. Ahlefeldt-Laurvig sold 250,000 shares of Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total value of £12,500 ($15,980.57). Also, insider Christian W. Ahlefeldt-Laurvig sold 750,000 shares of Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £37,500 ($47,941.70).

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc Company Profile

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc is a United Kingdom-based exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company operates through three segments: UK, Ireland and France. The Company’s assets and activities are located in the United Kingdom, Ireland and France.

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.