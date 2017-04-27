Brokers Issue Forecasts for United Rentals, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for United Rentals in a report issued on Sunday, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst J. Box now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ FY2017 earnings at $9.76 EPS.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm earned $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 50.17% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on URI. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Avondale Partners upgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.40 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on United Rentals from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc upped their target price on United Rentals from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.23.
Shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) traded down 3.42% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,810 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.81. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $134.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.49.
In related news, Director Brian Mcauley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.46, for a total value of $382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $2,526,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,874,478.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,822 shares of company stock valued at $8,285,451. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $150,256,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $117,257,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $69,351,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 238.7% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 629,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,429,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $30,270,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an equipment rental company, which operates throughout the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial, industrial and homeowner equipment and related services and activities.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.