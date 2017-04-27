TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – FBR & Co issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. FBR & Co analyst S. Moss expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. FBR & Co has a “Marketperform” rating on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $55.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.34 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TriCo Bancshares’ Q1 2017 Earnings (TCBK)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/equities-analysts-offer-predictions-for-trico-bancshares-q1-2017-earnings-tcbk-updated.html.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. FIG Partners raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) opened at 36.77 on Thursday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $840.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 41.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 134,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 68,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Tri Counties Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). The Bank offers banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through 68 branch offices in Northern and Central California.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.