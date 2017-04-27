Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL) Issued By Cormark

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cormark analyst B. Watson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Inter Pipeline’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.00.

Shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) traded down 2.86% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,540 shares. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

In other Inter Pipeline news, insider Spilios Harry Kousinioris bought 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,105.00. Also, insider Cory Wade Neufeld bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.79 per share, with a total value of C$47,243.00. Insiders acquired 19,345 shares of company stock worth $546,094 over the last three months.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. is a petroleum transportation, storage and natural gas liquids processing business. The Company’s segments include oil sands transportation business, conventional oil pipelines business, natural gas liquids (NGL) processing business and bulk liquid storage business. The Company geographical segments include Canada and Europe.

