Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Capital Power Corp’s FY2017 Earnings (CPX)

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Power Corp in a research note issued on Monday. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capital Power Corp’s FY2018 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPX. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power Corp from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power Corp from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power Corp from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power Corp from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power Corp from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.78.

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) traded down 1.726% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.765. 150,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 27.214. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80. Capital Power Corp has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Capital Power Corporation is a North American power producing company. The Company develops, acquires, operates and optimizes power generation from a range of energy sources. The Company is engaged in the operation of electrical generation facilities within Canada, including Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and in the United States, including North Carolina, New Mexico and Kansas.

