DA Davidson Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Encore Wire Co. (WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Encore Wire in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Encore Wire’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) traded down 0.76% during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 77,875 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $947.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

In other news, VP Frank J. Bilban sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $1,336,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 5.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation is a manufacturer of electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company manufactures electric building wire, principally NM-B cable, for use primarily as interior wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, and THHN/THWN-2 cable and metal-clad and armored cable for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings.

