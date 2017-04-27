ALLETE Inc Expected to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (ALE)

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ALLETE in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst P. Ridzon forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ALLETE’s FY2018 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Williams Capital boosted their price target on ALLETE from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) opened at 71.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.51.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $341.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 9.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 44.6% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.99%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, Inc (ALLETE Clean Energy), U.S. Water Services Holding Company (U.S. Water Services), and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes its regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, and Superior Water, Light and Power Company, and its investment in American Transmission Company LLC.

