Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Receives Hold Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a $410.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $400.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $417.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Equinix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $425.76.

Shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) traded up 0.32% during trading on Friday, reaching $408.65. 291,425 shares of the company were exchanged. Equinix has a 52-week low of $314.55 and a 52-week high of $414.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.85 and a 200 day moving average of $369.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.94. The company earned $949.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.89 million. Equinix had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post $4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Receives Hold Rating from Barclays PLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/equinix-inc-eqix-receives-hold-rating-from-barclays-plc.html.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.90, for a total value of $402,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,187,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. Smith sold 7,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.00, for a total transaction of $2,947,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,744 shares of company stock valued at $18,546,989. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Equinix by 95.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 32.3% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Equinix by 23.6% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Biegel & Waller LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at $216,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.