EQT Midstream Partners’ (EQM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their hold rating on shares of EQT Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) in a research report report published on Friday morning. Scotiabank currently has a $94.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

EQM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.33.

Shares of EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) traded down 1.17% on Friday, hitting $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 137,404 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.32. EQT Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $69.20 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.91.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. The business earned $195.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.84 million. EQT Midstream Partners had a net margin of 67.66% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Midstream Partners will post $5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from EQT Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. EQT Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

In other EQT Midstream Partners news, COO M Elise Hyland sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $76,526.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 17.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 29.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $244,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include Gathering and Transmission. The Gathering segment primarily includes high pressure gathering lines and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated low pressure gathering system.

