Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Likely to Impact EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) Stock Price

Media headlines about EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EQT Midstream Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQM. Morgan Stanley raised EQT Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on EQT Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) traded down 0.09% during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.80. The stock had a trading volume of 34,487 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.91. EQT Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $69.20 and a 1-year high of $82.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average is $76.32.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. EQT Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 67.66%. The company earned $195.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Midstream Partners will post $5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from EQT Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. EQT Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

In other news, COO M Elise Hyland sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $76,526.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About EQT Midstream Partners

EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include Gathering and Transmission. The Gathering segment primarily includes high pressure gathering lines and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated low pressure gathering system.

