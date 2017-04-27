Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for EQT GP Holdings LP (EQGP)

EQT GP Holdings LP (NYSE:EQGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EQGP. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of EQT GP Holdings in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQT GP Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of EQT GP Holdings in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT GP Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of EQT GP Holdings (NYSE:EQGP) opened at 26.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. EQT GP Holdings has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $28.53.

EQT GP Holdings (NYSE:EQGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. EQT GP Holdings had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business earned $192.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EQT GP Holdings will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.191 dividend. This is a boost from EQT GP Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. EQT GP Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.75%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/eqt-gp-holdings-lp-eqgp-earns-buy-rating-from-royal-bank-of-canada-updated.html.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of EQT GP Holdings by 57.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 55,889 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in EQT GP Holdings by 3.3% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 334,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in EQT GP Holdings by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EQT GP Holdings by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in EQT GP Holdings by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 326,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT GP Holdings

EQT GP Holdings, LP (EQGP) is a limited partnership company and subsidiary of EQT Gathering Holdings, LLC (EQT Gathering Holdings). The Company was formed to own EQT Corporation’s (EQT’s) partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM), a limited partnership formed by EQT to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for EQT GP Holdings LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT GP Holdings LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.