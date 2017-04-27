Envision Healthcare (EVHC) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.37

Media headlines about Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) have trended positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Envision Healthcare earned a news impact score of 0.37 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 83 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several analysts recently commented on EVHC shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envision Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Envision Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) opened at 55.33 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $6.43 billion. Envision Healthcare has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $83.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Envision Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 97.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Envision Healthcare will post $1.40 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Jon Coward sold 1,500 shares of Envision Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Envision Healthcare

Envision Healthcare Holdings, Inc, formerly CDRT Holding Corporation, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides physician-led medical services in the United States. It operates in two segments: EmCare Holdings, Inc (EmCare) and American Medical Response, Inc (AMR). Its EmCare segment is a provider of integrated facility-based and post-acute care physician services to healthcare facilities in the United States.

