Entergy Co. (ETR) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Deutsche Bank AG

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) traded down 0.94% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.99. 1,377,456 shares of the company traded hands. Entergy has a one year low of $66.71 and a one year high of $82.08. The firm’s market cap is $13.63 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average of $72.91.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Entergy had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy will post $4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,497.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,693.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sallie T. Rainer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $36,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,219 shares in the company, valued at $309,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,992,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,051,000 after buying an additional 77,950 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,698,000 after buying an additional 724,373 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,066,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,782,000 after buying an additional 92,984 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,569,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,893,000 after buying an additional 93,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,482,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,845,000 after buying an additional 258,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric power to retail and wholesale customers in areas of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans and operates a natural gas distribution business.

