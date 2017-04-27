Short Interest in Entegris Inc (ENTG) Drops By 6.2%

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,996,518 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 28th total of 2,129,350 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 681,385 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) traded up 1.03% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. 1,045,550 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. Entegris has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Entegris had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company earned $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post $1.10 EPS for the current year.

In other Entegris news, VP William James Shaner sold 10,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $217,383.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,664.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 9,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $212,648.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,580 shares of company stock worth $3,543,915 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 12.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 39.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/entegris-inc-entg-sees-significant-drop-in-short-interest-updated.html.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals and materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.