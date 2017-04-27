EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.37

Press coverage about EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) has been trending positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EnLink Midstream Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.37 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) opened at 18.73 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream Partners has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $19.89. The company’s market capitalization is $6.42 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. EnLink Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 30.61% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The business earned $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream Partners will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.90%.

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream company. The Company’s business activities are conducted through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP (the Operating Partnership) and the subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership. The Company operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate.

