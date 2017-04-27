Enghouse Systems (EGHSF) Given a $65.00 Price Target by Echelon Wealth Partners Analysts

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) received a $65.00 price objective from research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.18% from the stock’s current price.

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) opened at 42.433 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.418. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $47.66.

