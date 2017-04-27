Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Affect EnerNOC (ENOC) Stock Price

Media headlines about EnerNOC (NASDAQ:ENOC) have been trending positive on Thursday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EnerNOC earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 73 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of EnerNOC in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of EnerNOC in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerNOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EnerNOC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

EnerNOC (NASDAQ:ENOC) remained flat at $5.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,018 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. EnerNOC has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company’s market cap is $168.55 million.

EnerNOC (NASDAQ:ENOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.12. EnerNOC had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnerNOC will post ($2.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EnerNOC

EnerNOC, Inc is a provider of energy intelligence software (EIS) and demand response solutions. The Company’s EIS provides enterprise solutions, utility solutions and energy procurement solutions. The Company’s EIS offers enterprise customers with a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions with various areas of functionalities, including energy cost visualization, budgets, forecasts and accruals; project tracking, and demand management.

