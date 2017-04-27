Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have $42.84 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Energy Transfer Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Energy Transfer Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.99.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) opened at 36.39 on Monday. Energy Transfer Partners has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The stock’s market cap is $20.07 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.34.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Energy Transfer Partners had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer Partners will post $1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Vetr Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/energy-transfer-partners-lp-etp-upgraded-at-vetr-inc-updated.html.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETP. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,060,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $779,234,000 after buying an additional 564,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,832,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $659,798,000 after buying an additional 1,909,286 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP increased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,961,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,354,000 after buying an additional 346,185 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,589,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,797,000 after buying an additional 115,897 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 8,543,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,942,000 after buying an additional 623,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer Partners

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) is engaged in the gathering and processing, compression, treating and transportation of natural gas, focusing on providing midstream services in various natural gas producing regions in the United States, including the Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Barnett, Fayetteville, Marcellus, Utica, Bone Spring and Avalon shales.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.