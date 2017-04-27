Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) Given “Overweight” Rating at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Energy Transfer Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Vetr downgraded shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.44 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.99.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) opened at 36.39 on Friday. Energy Transfer Partners has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The stock’s market cap is $20.07 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Energy Transfer Partners had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer Partners will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $3,178,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 200.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 18.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) is engaged in the gathering and processing, compression, treating and transportation of natural gas, focusing on providing midstream services in various natural gas producing regions in the United States, including the Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Barnett, Fayetteville, Marcellus, Utica, Bone Spring and Avalon shales.

