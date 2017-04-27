Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) in a report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Vetr upgraded Energy Transfer Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Energy Transfer Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.99.

Shares of Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) traded down 2.569% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.455. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473,276 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.34. The company’s market cap is $19.56 billion. Energy Transfer Partners has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $43.50.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.67. The business earned $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Energy Transfer Partners had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer Partners will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 266.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,660,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,427,000 after buying an additional 1,935,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,832,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $659,798,000 after buying an additional 1,909,286 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 257.2% in the third quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 785,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,075,000 after buying an additional 1,285,816 shares during the last quarter. Gen IV Investment Opportunities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,161,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer Partners

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) is engaged in the gathering and processing, compression, treating and transportation of natural gas, focusing on providing midstream services in various natural gas producing regions in the United States, including the Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Barnett, Fayetteville, Marcellus, Utica, Bone Spring and Avalon shales.

