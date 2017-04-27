Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Receives “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 5.28% from the company’s current price.

ELGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endologix in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Endologix in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endologix in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endologix in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endologix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.66.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) traded up 2.64% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. 2,060,347 shares of the company were exchanged. Endologix has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company’s market capitalization is $612.82 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business earned $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.69 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 78.53% and a negative return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endologix will post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Endologix during the third quarter worth about $3,124,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Endologix by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 846,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,839,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Endologix during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endologix by 8.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,453,000 after buying an additional 258,650 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endologix by 463.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,138,000 after buying an additional 5,195,562 shares during the period.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices for the treatment of aortic disorders. The Company’s products are intended for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). The AAA products are built on one of two platforms, including traditional minimally invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) or endovascular sealing (EVAS), its solution for sealing the aneurysm sac while maintaining blood flow through two blood flow lumens.

