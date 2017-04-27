Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays PLC raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) remained flat at $61.22 during trading on Tuesday. 3,140,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $57.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.17. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $64.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post $2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 7,839 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $496,287.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,281.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $269,944,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,900,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,179,000 after buying an additional 3,400,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 677.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,123,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,256,000 after buying an additional 2,722,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $88,748,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 668.6% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,724,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,989,000 after buying an additional 1,499,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

