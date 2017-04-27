Emera Inc (EMA) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Emera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Emera and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$51.50 price objective on shares of Emera and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.35.

Emera (TSE:EMA) opened at 47.69 on Thursday. Emera has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5225 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated is an energy and services company, which invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution, gas transmission and utility services. The Company operates through six segments: Emera Florida and New Mexico; Nova Scotia Power Inc (NSPI); Emera Maine; Emera Caribbean; Emera Energy, and Corporate and Other.

