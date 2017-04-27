Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) to “Buy”

Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lilly’s presence across a wide range of therapeutic areas and its animal health business provide support in the face of generic competition. In 2017, while new products like Trulicity, Taltz, Basaglar, Cyramza, Jardiance and Lartruvo are expected to see higher revenues, Lilly expects some established products like Trajenta, Forteo and Humalog to continue doing well. Although the stock’s decline was sharper than the large cap pharma industry in 2016, it has done well in 2017. However, Alimta will continue to be impacted by competition. Other headwinds include competition from immuno-oncology agents as well as loss of exclusivity for many drugs in emerging markets. Estimates movement has been mixed ahead of the company’s Q1 release. The company has a rather negative record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 20th. Vetr cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.30 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

Shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) opened at 80.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.30. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average is $77.92.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business earned $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post $4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/eli-lilly-and-co-lly-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy-updated.html.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Derica W. Rice sold 11,162 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $861,036.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $17,780,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,690,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,570,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 688,162 shares of company stock worth $55,440,777 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.