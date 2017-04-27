Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Electronics For Imaging earned a daily sentiment score of -0.09 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Electronics For Imaging in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) opened at 45.96 on Thursday. Electronics For Imaging has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Electronics For Imaging had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm earned $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging will post $2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 13,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $642,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,918,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,035. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics For Imaging, Inc is engaged in digital printing, focused on the transformation of the printing, packaging, ceramic tile decoration, and textile industries from the use of traditional analog-based printing to digital on-demand printing. It operates through three segments. The Industrial Inkjet segment consists of its VUTEk and Matan super-wide and wide format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material industrial digital inkjet printers; ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, and digital inkjet printer parts, and professional services.

