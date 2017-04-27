Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Electronic Arts posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on EA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Vetr raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.15 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.73.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 12,130 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $1,077,022.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,878,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,970 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3,410.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 113.9% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 270.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $140,000.

Shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) opened at 89.95 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $61.10 and a 52-week high of $91.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.65.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

