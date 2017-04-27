Electrocomponents plc (ECM) Price Target Raised to GBX 550 at HSBC Holdings plc

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 520 ($6.65) to GBX 550 ($7.03) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a ” buy” rating on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECM. Numis Securities Ltd cut Electrocomponents plc to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 420 ($5.37) to GBX 500 ($6.39) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Electrocomponents plc from GBX 420 ($5.37) to GBX 500 ($6.39) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.39) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents plc in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents plc in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 427.67 ($5.47).

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) opened at 518.00 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.28 billion. Electrocomponents plc has a 52 week low of GBX 236.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 519.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 489.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 456.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/electrocomponents-plc-ecm-given-new-gbx-550-price-target-at-hsbc-holdings-plc-updated.html.

In related news, insider Peter M. Johnson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.32) per share, with a total value of £14,820 ($18,946.56). Also, insider Karen Guerra bought 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 479 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £25,032.54 ($32,002.74).

About Electrocomponents plc

Electrocomponents plc is a service distributor. The Company’s segments include Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Emerging Markets, and North America. Its Northern Europe’s hub is the United Kingdom, with associated local markets in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Republic of Ireland.

