Educational Development (EDUC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Educational Development earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) opened at 7.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation (EDC) is a publisher of the line of educational children’s books produced in the United Kingdom by Usborne Publishing Limited (Usborne). The Company also owns Kane Miller Book Publishers. The Company sells books through two segments: Home Business Division (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) and Publishing Division (EDC Publishing).

