eBay’s (EBAY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective points to a potential downside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Vetr raised eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.93 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Aegis initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.03.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) traded up 0.15% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,396,400 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30. eBay has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The e-commerce company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 80.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 6,660 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $221,445.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $964,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 33,008 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,067,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,028 shares of company stock worth $11,221,111 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,758,521 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,299,174,000 after buying an additional 309,791 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of eBay by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,671,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $877,482,000 after buying an additional 1,342,624 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 24,769,943 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $814,931,000 after buying an additional 161,127 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,432,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $672,224,000 after buying an additional 1,086,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,540,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $342,637,000 after buying an additional 413,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

