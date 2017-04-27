Eaton Vance Corp (EV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EV. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance Corp in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Eaton Vance Corp in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded Eaton Vance Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EV. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Corp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Corp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Corp by 6,356.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/eaton-vance-corp-ev-receives-38-25-consensus-pt-from-analysts-updated.html.

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) traded up 0.28% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.71. 264,352 shares of the stock were exchanged. Eaton Vance Corp has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.12.

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $354.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.22 million. Eaton Vance Corp had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post $2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Eaton Vance Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Eaton Vance Corp Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp. is engaged in the business of managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. The Company operates as an investment advisor to funds and separate accounts. The Company, through its subsidiaries and other affiliates, manages active equity, income and alternative strategies across a range of investment styles and asset classes, including the United States and global equities, floating-rate bank loans, municipal bonds, global income, high-yield and investment grade bonds.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.