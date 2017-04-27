Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4225 per share by the shipping company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Dynagas LNG Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 152.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 137.4%.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) opened at 17.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 40.01%. The business earned $41.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post $1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dynagas LNG Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (DLNG)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/dynagas-lng-partners-lp-dlng-announces-0-42-dividend-updated.html.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dynagas LNG Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynagas LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership, which focuses on owning and operating liquid natural gas (LNG) carriers. The Company’s vessels are employed on multi-year time charters with international energy companies. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated a fleet of six LNG carriers, consisting of the three LNG carriers in its Initial Fleet, the Clean Energy, the Ob River and the Amur River, and three 2013-built Ice Class LNG carriers that the Company acquired from its Sponsor the Arctic Aurora, the Yenisei River, and the Lena River (collectively referred as its Fleet).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.