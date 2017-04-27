Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $149,000 Position in DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky maintained its position in shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) traded up 1.53% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.44. 105,606 shares of the company traded hands. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $666.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 2.33.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.41. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $222.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. DXP Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises Inc will post $0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Sidoti raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other DXP Enterprises news, Director Cletus Davis sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $118,860.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,699.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc (DXP) is engaged in the business of distributing maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, equipment and service to industrial customers. The Company operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment provides MRO products, equipment and services, including technical expertise and logistics capabilities to industrial customers.

