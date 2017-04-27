Dunkin Brands Group’s (DNKN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DNKN. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) opened at 55.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $58.43.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 108.58% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business earned $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Varughese sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $491,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Emmett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,180. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Lebenthal Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Asset Management LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 21,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc is a franchisor of quick service restaurants (QSRs) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard serve ice cream. The Company franchises restaurants under its Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. The Company operates through four segments: Dunkin’ Donuts-U.S., Dunkin’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International and Baskin-Robbins-U.S.

