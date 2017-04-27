Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Short Interest Up 10.0% in March

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,952,079 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 7,230,415 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,456,414 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, VP John Varughese sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $491,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Weldon W. Spangler sold 35,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $1,964,328.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,396 shares in the company, valued at $77,380.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,038 shares of company stock worth $7,427,180 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,946,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $469,158,000 after buying an additional 470,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 85.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,415,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,189,000 after buying an additional 3,410,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,402,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,205,000 after buying an additional 139,591 shares during the last quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,593,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 246.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 830,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,255,000 after buying an additional 590,487 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) traded up 2.67% on Thursday, hitting $56.61. 1,714,809 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.20. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $58.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm earned $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.66 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 108.58% and a net margin of 23.59%. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post $2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc is a franchisor of quick service restaurants (QSRs) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard serve ice cream. The Company franchises restaurants under its Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. The Company operates through four segments: Dunkin’ Donuts-U.S., Dunkin’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International and Baskin-Robbins-U.S.

