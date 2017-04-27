Dunelm Group Plc Unspon (NASDAQ:DNLMY) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Zacks has also given Dunelm Group Plc Unspon an industry rank of 237 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dunelm Group Plc Unspon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of Dunelm Group Plc Unspon (NASDAQ:DNLMY) opened at 7.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74. Dunelm Group Plc Unspon has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks: Dunelm Group Plc Unspon (DNLMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/dunelm-group-plc-unspon-dnlmy-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-analysts-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dunelm Group Plc Unspon (DNLMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Plc Unspon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group Plc Unspon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.